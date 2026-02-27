Discover the Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Spinach Weekly
Eating palak (spinach) weekly boosts health, fighting anaemia, improving eyesight, strengthening immunity and bones, and supporting heart health. Lightly steam or stir-fry it with lemon for maximum benefits.
Spinach
1. Fights Anaemia: Palak is loaded with iron, which boosts haemoglobin and helps beat anaemia. If you're feeling weak, this is your go-to veggie.
2. Improves Eyesight: It has lutein and zeaxanthin that protect your eyes from sun damage and age-related issues.
3. Boosts Immunity: With lots of Vitamin C, A, and antioxidants, it strengthens your immune system against infections.
4. Stronger Bones: The high Vitamin K content helps your body absorb calcium better, making bones stronger.
5. Heart Health & BP: Its potassium helps control blood pressure, lowering the risk of heart problems.
How should you eat spinach?
