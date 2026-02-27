1. Fights Anaemia: Palak is loaded with iron, which boosts haemoglobin and helps beat anaemia. If you're feeling weak, this is your go-to veggie.

2. Improves Eyesight: It has lutein and zeaxanthin that protect your eyes from sun damage and age-related issues.

3. Boosts Immunity: With lots of Vitamin C, A, and antioxidants, it strengthens your immune system against infections.

4. Stronger Bones: The high Vitamin K content helps your body absorb calcium better, making bones stronger.

5. Heart Health & BP: Its potassium helps control blood pressure, lowering the risk of heart problems.