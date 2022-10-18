Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countr

    Proving all myths wrong, Chavara Matrimony today celebrates 26 successful years of journey in uniting hearts.

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countries
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Chavara Matrimony, run by CMI Priests of the Catholic church, broke the myth of priests not knowing anything about marriages, who faced criticism for starting a venture for the holy union of marital bonds while themselves being celibate.
     
    Yet those who contemplated Chavara will face failure; it didn’t prevent the founders from successfully bringing together men and women in the pious bond of matrimony. Proving all myths wrong, Chavara Matrimony today celebrates 26 successful years of journey in uniting hearts.

    Largest Christian Wedding Portal

    The matrimonial site started in 1996, directed and managed by Catholic priests. Within the first 15 years, they had already succeeded in conducting 10,000 successful weddings through their website.
     
    The portal is headquartered in Kochi and is named after the honorable Kuriakose Elias Chavara. They continue to follow the saint's teachings, the founder of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) congregation.
     
    Establishing connections in 100 countries

    Over the past 26 years, the wedding portal has achieved many milestones. Starting operations at 13 branches as of 2012, they stand with 30+ branches across India. Elaborating on the success journey, the executive director of Chavara Family Welfare Centre, Mr. Johnson, said he started with 10 to 15 registrations. Today, they have crossed a count of 6,00,000+ registrations online.
     
     
    Adapting to changing times
    The wedding site is constantly involved in many CSR activities and innovative programs. These include free registration for 35+ candidates until marriage and exclusive matrimonial services for differently-abled.
     
    The digital magazine is the most distinct aspect of their portal, wherein they publish monthly magazines with pictures and information about registered brides and grooms. Furthermore, their app, available on Android and Apple, allows users to register online and employ advanced search tools to find matches per requirements. 
     
    Specialized services for users
     
    Chavaramatrimony.com has created an edge over the competition online and continues to serve the community and help families and individuals find the ideal match for their children and suitable life partners.
     
    Connect to verified profiles online and get personalized services by registering today through the Chavara Christian Matrimony App. 

     

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

     

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones RBA

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for October 18 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 18, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 18 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: Not a favourable day for Gemini, good day for Cancer

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with loved ones gcw

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details

    Vaishno Devi to Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath-7 Famous temples in India you must visit sur

    Vaishno Devi to Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath-7 Famous temples in India you must visit

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release - adt

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release

    Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask Here is the reason drb

    Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask? Here’s the reason

    Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon