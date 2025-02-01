Cardiovascular Health: 7 ways long working hours impact your heart

Understanding these effects helps people and organisations improve work-life balance and reduce long-term health hazards from excessive working hours.

Many jobs now require long hours for productivity and professional growth. Prolonged workdays harm cardiovascular health outside work. Research shows that employment, especially continuous employment, might harm the heart and circulatory system. These include increased stress, sleep disruption, hypertension, heart disease, and stroke risks.

Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Long working hours, especially beyond 8 hours a day, contribute to heart-related issues due to chronic stress and fatigue. Sedentary Lifestyle Hazards: Sitting for extended periods can lead to knee problems, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and other health issues that increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Lack of Physical Activity: Inadequate movement throughout the day impairs blood circulation and metabolism. Performing 10 squats every 45 minutes during work hours can counteract these effects. Poor Work-Life Balance: Continuous work without sufficient breaks affects mental, physical, and emotional well-being, leading to burnout and reduced productivity. Health Risks for Healthcare Professionals: Doctors and medical staff often experience long, sedentary working hours, making them susceptible to lifestyle diseases despite their medical knowledge.

Neglecting Exercise and Diet: A lack of regular exercise and poor dietary habits due to demanding work schedules significantly elevate the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Recommendations for a Healthier Lifestyle: Scheduled Movement: Take short breaks every 45 minutes to perform squats or stretches.

Take short breaks every 45 minutes to perform squats or stretches. Regular Exercise: Engage in moderate-intensity physical activity at least five days a week.

Engage in moderate-intensity physical activity at least five days a week. Balanced Diet: Eat a nutrient-rich diet to support overall health.

Eat a nutrient-rich diet to support overall health. Adequate Rest: Prioritize sleep and take regular off-days for physical and mental recovery.

Prioritize sleep and take regular off-days for physical and mental recovery. Work-Life Boundaries: Establish clear limits between work and personal life to prevent burnout.

-Dr. Rockey Katheria, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Varthur

