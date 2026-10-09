Some women grow fine hair on their upper lip and chin. This mustache and beard growth feels very embarrassing. These hairs sometimes grow thick and dark just like men. Doctors call this condition Hirsutism. A sudden spike in male hormones called Androgens causes this issue. Women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid problems face these changes the most. Genetics also play a role, so you get it naturally if family elders have this problem. Lifestyle changes and severe stress also disturb your hormone balance and lead to unwanted facial hair.

Women mostly rely on parlour methods to remove this unwanted facial hair. You can easily pull out hair from the roots through threading and facial waxing. People who want to do it at home use face razors or hair removal creams that suit their skin type. Women with sensitive skin can try natural face packs made of turmeric, gram flour, and milk. But these methods hide the hair for only a few days. The hair starts growing back normally after a short time. So you have to repeat these steps frequently to keep your skin clean.