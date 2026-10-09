This is the most tragic yet fascinating part of a salmon's life. Most Pacific salmon species reproduce only once in their entire lifetime. These fish swim against very strong river currents to return home. They even jump over huge waterfalls during this journey. This takes a massive physical toll on their bodies. The salmon completely stops eating food once it enters fresh water. The long journey, nest digging, and reproduction drain all its energy. The fish dies just a few days after laying eggs. But even in death, the salmon helps nature. Its decaying body releases essential nutrients into the river and provides food for other wild animals.