Monsoon Cockroach Problem: These 7 Indoor Plants May Help Keep Them Away
As monsoon humidity attracts cockroaches indoors, these seven aromatic houseplants may naturally deter pests while purifying the air, making your home fresher, greener and more inviting throughout the rainy season.
Mint
Mint's strong fragrance may help repel cockroaches and other insects naturally. During the monsoon, keeping a mint plant near windows or the kitchen can freshen your home while discouraging pests.
Lavender
Lavender's soothing scent is pleasant for people but may keep cockroaches at bay. Its calming aroma also makes it an excellent addition to bedrooms during damp, rainy weather.
Rosemary
Rosemary contains aromatic oils that may naturally deter cockroaches from entering your home. It thrives indoors with adequate sunlight and adds a fresh herbal fragrance during the monsoon.
Lemongrass
Rich in citronella, lemongrass is known for its insect-repelling properties. Placing it near entrances or balconies during the rainy season may help reduce unwanted pest activity.
Bay Laurel
Bay laurel leaves release a distinct aroma that cockroaches tend to avoid. Growing this versatile plant indoors can also provide fresh leaves for cooking while helping deter pests.
Chrysanthemum
Chrysanthemums contain pyrethrins, natural compounds widely used in insect repellents. Their colourful blooms brighten rainy days while offering an added layer of natural protection against household pests.
Catnip
Catnip contains nepetalactone, a natural compound that has been found to repel several insects. During monsoon months, it can serve as a chemical-free option to help keep cockroaches away.
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