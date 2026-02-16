Want a royal destination wedding in Rajasthan on a budget? These affordable venues in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Pushkar, and Bikaner offer a palace-like experience without spending a fortune.

Budget Wedding Rajasthan: The name Rajasthan instantly brings to mind images of palaces, forts, and royal splendor. This is why it is one of India's most preferred destinations for weddings. However, people often think that getting married here means spending crores. The truth is, there are many places in Rajasthan where you can plan a royal wedding even on a small budget. With the right location, off-season booking, and smart planning, your wedding can be truly royal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Udaipur

Udaipur is called the “City of Lakes,” and you can find small lake-view hotels or heritage properties here for 5-10 lakhs. Booking during the off-season can reduce the cost even more. Hotel Udai Kothi, Jagat Niwas Palace, and other small lake-view hotels offer a splendid lake-style wedding within a budget of 5-8 lakhs.

Jaipur

Jaipur has many heritage havelis and small palace hotels where the cost of a wedding is much lower compared to large palaces. At places like Alsisar Haveli, Mandawa Haveli, and other small heritage properties, a wedding for 100 guests can be comfortably arranged for 3-6 lakhs.

Jodhpur

Jodhpur has several forts and heritage hotels that offer budget packages for small functions. You can get a royal background photoshoot and a traditional setup here at a low cost. Budget Venues - Haveli Inn Pal, Pal Haveli, and small fort-style resorts offer an authentic Rajasthani royal atmosphere even on a tight budget.

Pushkar

If you want a unique and memorable wedding, Pushkar is the best choice. Resorts and desert camps here offer fantastic wedding packages for 3-6 lakhs. Taking the wedding vows at sunset is incredibly romantic. Affordable places - Pushkar Bagh Resort, small boutique resorts, where a wedding for 50-100 guests can be easily managed within 3-5 lakhs.

Bikaner

Bikaner is a less-known but very beautiful wedding destination. Heritage hotels here are cheaper, and with fewer crowds, you get a private royal wedding experience. Budget Venues - Narendra Bhawan (off-season), the small lawns of Laxmi Niwas, and local heritage havelis. You can get a royal photoshoot and a palace-like setup at a low cost.