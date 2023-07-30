Breastfeeding and Teething: 6 things Mothers should be aware of

Ensuring a happy and comfortable environment for both mothers and babies during teething is essential. Breastfeeding while your little one is teething can be an overwhelming journey. Find out how to deal with the situation calmly! by Leona Merlin Antony

Motherhood is a extremely wonderful as well as a challenging experience. The scenario of breastfeeding changes over time and takes a drastic twist while the baby starts teething. Starting from understanding the signs of teething understand how to go through the process.

1. Understand the Signs of Teething

The foremost thing you have to identify is whether your baby has started teething properly. Teething for babies can be in different timelines and sometimes it will not be apparent as well. Note whenever the baby shows increased signs of drooling, and uncomfortable fussiness for longer time.

2. Positioning while Breastfeeding:

Learn about different positions which can be practiced while you breast feed your baby. It can help ease the pain on the baby gums which have just started teething. This is because of the easiness the pressure on gums create.

3. Gum Massage

After her/his long sleep, their gums would be very sore. Nursing them like this would increase their discomfort. You can massage your baby's gums with clean hands before nursing. Small pressure on their gums soothes the pain they go through.

4. Biting

This is the biggest problem faced by breastfeeding mothers. Babies start biting while getting nursed thereby causing injuries on feeding mother's breasts. Make sure your provide them with proper teething toys so they have something to satisfy their teething urges.

5. Proper Nursing Schedule

Follow a proper schedule for nursing your baby. Avoid waiting for your baby to be hungry to be fed. This is something you should look into since babies tend to get urges to bite more when they have a heightened emotion, say hunger. So always nurse them at regular intervals to avoid that.

6. Be Patient with your Baby and Yourself

Being a mother can be overwhelming most of the times and it is crucial to understand that it is normal. Always be patient with whatever happens in your motherhood, to get a clear view of situations rather than a foggy one. Consult your gynaecologist if anything goes out of hand since there are cases where mothers get stitches due to grave injuries caused by biting.

