Winter Shopping Under 1K Budget: Smart Guide for College Students

Winter jackets, sweaters and thermals get expensive and strain students’ budgets, but even with just ₹1000, smart winter shopping is still completely possible.
Every student needs three winter essentials: a thermal base layer, a sweatshirt or cardigan, and a stylish add-on such as a scarf, cap or gloves, all under ₹1000.
You can buy winter wear for ₹100–₹350 from Sarojini-Janpath in Delhi, Hill Road-Fashion Street in Mumbai, Law Garden in Ahmedabad, and Aliganj Market in Lucknow.
Budget thrift pages offer sweatshirts and oversized shirts for ₹150–₹300, while online flash sales and winter clearances let you grab sweatshirts for ₹300–₹450 and scarves for ₹99.
With a 1K budget, students can buy 3-4 oversized sweatshirts online for ₹300–₹400 each. Pair them with jeans, joggers, or leggings for a fresh look every day.
Buy basic high-necks and turtlenecks in various colors, available in the ₹150–₹200 range. This will be the smartest winter piece. You can wear it under sweatshirts and jackets.
For winter, always get a woolen cap or scarf. A beanie or muffler costs just ₹100–₹150 and is essential for keeping your head and neck warm.
Every student should have a collection of fleece leggings or warm joggers. They start from the ₹200 range. For girls, fleece leggings are the best as they give a slim look.
College students often think winter clothes are expensive. But with these smart shopping tips, a complete winter wardrobe can be prepared for just ₹1000.
