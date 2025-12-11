English

Winter Special: Chhattisgarhi Rice Recipes You Must Try This Season

lifestyle Dec 11 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Instagram
Rice Flour Roti

Rice flour roti is also made extensively in winter. This roti can also be made from leftover rice and is preferred over wheat roti during the winter season.

Image credits: Instagram sanjana.feasts
Rice Flour Kheer

Rice flour kheer, known as 'katra' in the Chhattisgarhi dialect, is prepared from new rice flour. This 'katra' is eaten with rice flour puri, called 'chausela'.

Image credits: Instagram sinfullyspicy
Rice Flour Cheela

If you want a healthy breakfast, you can try cheela made from rice flour. It's spicy, crispy, made with less oil, and tastes very delicious.

Image credits: Instagram tassajoe_
Rice Flour Puri

Rice flour puri, known as 'chausela' in Chhattisgarhi. Besides being plain, it is also made with spices and tastes great with a chutney of tomato, coriander, and chili.

Image credits: Instagram kurinji_recipes
Rice Flour Fara

This fara recipe, prepared from rice flour, is a must-make in Chhattisgarhi homes during winter. You can also make it from leftover night rice instead of just rice flour. 

Image credits: cookwithlekha Instagram

