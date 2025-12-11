Winter Special: Chhattisgarhi Rice Recipes You Must Try This Season

Rice flour roti is also made extensively in winter. This roti can also be made from leftover rice and is preferred over wheat roti during the winter season.
Rice flour kheer, known as 'katra' in the Chhattisgarhi dialect, is prepared from new rice flour. This 'katra' is eaten with rice flour puri, called 'chausela'.
If you want a healthy breakfast, you can try cheela made from rice flour. It's spicy, crispy, made with less oil, and tastes very delicious.
Rice flour puri, known as 'chausela' in Chhattisgarhi. Besides being plain, it is also made with spices and tastes great with a chutney of tomato, coriander, and chili.
This fara recipe, prepared from rice flour, is a must-make in Chhattisgarhi homes during winter. You can also make it from leftover night rice instead of just rice flour.
