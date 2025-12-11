5 Mistakes to Avoid After Dinner for Good Digestion and Sleep

Going to bed immediately after eating slows down digestion. This can lead to weight gain, gas, and heartburn problems.
It is not good to run or go to the gym after dinner. A short walk is enough.
Spending too much time on your phone/laptop can disrupt your sleep. It's better to rest for an hour after your meal.
Eating sweets at night can cause blood sugar levels to rise.
Drinking too much water, coffee, or tea after dinner can lead to digestive issues and sleep problems.
