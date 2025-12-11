English

5 Mistakes to Avoid After Dinner for Good Digestion and Sleep

lifestyle Dec 11 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
Don't Go to Bed Immediately

Going to bed immediately after eating slows down digestion. This can lead to weight gain, gas, and heartburn problems.

Image credits: Getty
Exercise

It is not good to run or go to the gym after dinner. A short walk is enough.

Image credits: our own
Using Your Phone

Spending too much time on your phone/laptop can disrupt your sleep. It's better to rest for an hour after your meal.

Image credits: Getty
Eating Sweets

Eating sweets at night can cause blood sugar levels to rise.  

Image credits: Getty
Drinks

Drinking too much water, coffee, or tea after dinner can lead to digestive issues and sleep problems. 

Image credits: Getty

