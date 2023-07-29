Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hydration to Tightening: 5 incredible Skin benefits of Makhana

    Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a nutritious and versatile snack that offers a host of benefits for your skin. Here are five incredible skin benefits of makhana. Makhana is a tasty coffee or tea time snack that is delicious and also tasty for your health.

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 7:01 PM IST

    Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, has emerged as a superfood with numerous health benefits, not only for the body but also for the skin. This humble yet nutrient-rich snack has been cherished in traditional Indian medicine for centuries and is now gaining popularity worldwide. Let's explore the five incredible skin benefits of incorporating makhana into your daily routine. Incorporating makhana into your diet can lead to not only improved overall health but also a radiant and youthful complexion, making it a delightful addition to your skincare regimen. Incorporate makhana into your diet to reap its skin-loving benefits, and witness a healthier and more radiant complexion with this wholesome and tasty superfood.

    ALSO READ: Anxiety reduction to immunity booster: 5 medicinal benefits of Chamomile

    Here are the 5 incredible skin benefits of Makhana:

    1. Anti-Ageing Powerhouse:

    Makhana is rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which combat free radicals, reducing premature ageing signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. You can also eat Makhanas by roasting them in black rock salt and pepper in the evenings as a healthy snack that is a good alternative to fried snacks which we generally consume in the evening time especially more commonly during the monsoon season when people tend to take their healthcare lightly.

    2. Natural Hydration:

    Makhana contains ample moisture, helping to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. Regular consumption can contribute to a supple and radiant complexion.

    3. Skin Firming and Tightening:

    The presence of plant-based collagen in makhana supports skin elasticity, firming and tightening your skin, giving it a youthful appearance.

    4. Reduces Dark Circles:

    Makhana contains vitamin B complex, which aids in reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes, promoting a refreshed look.

    5. Skin Brightening Properties:

    The nutrients present in makhana, such as vitamins E and B, help in achieving a brighter and even-toned complexion, giving your skin a natural glow.

    ALSO READ: Immunity booster to anti-parasitic properties: 5 medicinal benefits of Neem

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 7:01 PM IST
