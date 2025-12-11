Certain fruits are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost collagen production in the skin. Citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, and papaya can improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and promote a healthy, youthful glow.

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapes, rich in Vitamin C, help produce collagen. Eating them helps maintain skin elasticity and keeps it youthful.

Eating berries like strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries can also boost collagen and help keep your skin looking young.

The Vitamin C in pomegranates helps produce collagen. Including pomegranate juice in your diet is good for your skin.

