Breast cancer will affect 2.4 million women worldwide in 2024, according to the WHO. Many breast changes are caused by non-cancerous conditions, but experts urge seeing a doctor for any unexpected or persistent symptoms.

Breast cancer may not typically start with an obvious lump. Sometimes the first sign is a change in the skin, an unusual nipple discharge, or a change in breast size or shape. Recognising these changes and seeking medical advice as soon as possible may help women receive the right examination without undue delay.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women will be diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2024. Although many breast changes are caused by non-cancerous illnesses, doctors recommend having any unexpected or persistent symptoms evaluated by a healthcare professional.

7 Breast Cancer Symptoms Women Should Know

1. A new lump in your breast or armpit.

A new lump or swelling in the breast or underarm is a serious warning sign. Breast cancer lumps may be painless; thus, the lack of discomfort should not be used to dismiss a new development. However, many breast lumps are benign.

2. Changes in Breast Size or Shape.

Noticeable changes in the size, shape, or appearance of one breast may require a medical evaluation, especially if they occur suddenly or differ from what is usual for you.

3. Skin Dimpling or Puckering.

If your breast skin develops indentations, puckering, or an orange-peel texture, see a doctor. These alterations may signal an underlying breast problem, such as cancer.

4. Unusual nipple discharge

Fluid emerging from the nipple without squeezing it, especially if it contains blood or happens outside of pregnancy or nursing, should be checked by a medical specialist.

5. A newly inverted nipple

If your nipple abruptly twists inside, reverses direction, or develops an odd rash or scaling, you should seek medical assistance. Some people have naturally inverted nipples, but the new development is unique.

6. Redness, Thickness, or Persistent Skin Changes

Don't ignore unexplained redness, darkening, swelling, thickness, or flaky skin near the breast or nipple. Some breast tumours might induce skin changes without forming a visible lump.

7. Persistent breast or nipple pain

Breast discomfort alone is not generally indicative of breast cancer. Hormonal fluctuations and benign breast problems can also cause discomfort. However, prolonged discomfort, especially when combined with other odd changes, requires medical attention.

When Should You Visit a Doctor?

Schedule a medical consultation if you find a new lump or other unexplained change in your breasts or nipples. Do not wait for discomfort to occur, and do not dismiss a symptom just because you are young or have no family history of breast cancer.

Based on the findings, a doctor may order a clinical evaluation, imaging testing, or a biopsy. Remember, these warning signals may not always indicate cancer, but getting them examined is critical.

Can Breast Cancer be Detected Early?

Knowing how your breasts usually look and feel might help you spot changes. Screening mammography can also detect cancer before symptoms develop; the best screening strategy depends on age, personal risk, and local medical guidelines.

The takeaway: Understanding what is typical for your body, noticing odd changes, and seeking prompt medical care are key steps toward better breast health.