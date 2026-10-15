October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While regular check-ups are a must, your daily diet also plays a big role. Here are 10 simple foods you can eat to help lower your breast cancer risk.

October is marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the globe. The main goal is to spread awareness and push women to get regular screenings done. Researchers have studied how lifestyle factors like diet affect breast cancer risk. Your daily food choices can actually make a big difference. Let us look at some everyday foods that can help you cut down this risk.

1. Whole grains

Fiber-rich whole grains are great for your health. Adding them to your daily meals helps lower breast cancer risk.

2. Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are very healthy. Studies show they can change estrogen metabolism and slow down tumor growth.

3. Fruits

Fresh fruits contain lots of fiber, vitamins, and polyphenols. Eating them daily helps reduce your risk.

4. Legumes

Legumes like beans, peas, and lentils have high fiber content. Eating them regularly helps keep the risk in check.

5. Soy

Soy products are good for your health. Including them in your diet helps lower breast cancer risk.

6. Flax seeds

Flax seeds help manage estrogen metabolism. You can add them to your diet to bring down the risk.

7. Fatty fish

Omega-3 fatty acids have strong anti-inflammatory benefits. Eating fatty fish gives you these acids and helps reduce breast cancer risk.

8. Nuts

Walnuts and almonds are full of nutrition. They provide healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. Eating nuts regularly helps lower your overall cancer risk.

9. Green tea

Green tea has natural anti-tumor benefits. Drinking it daily helps lower cancer risk.

10. Garlic and Onion

Garlic and onion pack strong antioxidant and anti-cancer properties. Using them in your daily cooking helps reduce the risk of breast cancer and other cancers.