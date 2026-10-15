Panchami 2026 falls on October 15. Check Lalita Panchami puja muhurat, tithi timings, puja vidhi, rituals, fasting rules and the significance of worshipping Maa Lalita Tripura Sundari.

The fifth day of Sharad Navratri has great religious importance for devotees worshipping Goddess Lalita Tripura Sundari. This day is celebrated as Lalita Panchami or Upang Lalita Vrat and is dedicated to Goddess or divine power and involves prayers for prosperity, peace, and spirituality. In 2026, the festival of Lalita Panchami is celebrated on Thursday, October 15.

Devotees celebrate this festival through prayers and fasting in accordance with their customs. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, puja muhurat and rituals.

Panchami 2026: Date and Tithi

This year, Lalita Panchami is to be celebrated on October 15, 2026. Panchami Tithi starts on October 15 at 1:13 am and ends on October 16 at 3:25 am.

Panchami 2026: Puja Muhurat

People may refer to the local Panchang for choosing a good time for the Puja. As per The Economic Times, Abhijit Muhurat time in Mumbai is about 12 pm to 12:47 pm on 15th October. It is generally an auspicious time, but people should find the timings for their respective city before beginning with the Puja.

Panchami 2026: Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Some steps which people can follow to perform a simple Puja at home are as follows:

1. Clean the Puja place and have a bath prior to performing the Puja.

2. Idol or pictures of Maa Lalita Tripura Sundari must be kept on the Puja platform.

3. Light diyas and incense sticks and offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and water to the goddess.

4. Kumkum or sandalwood paste should be applied according to family practices and then perform prayers to Maa.

5. You can chant ‘Om Shri Lalitayai Namah’ mantra or even read Lalita Sahasranama if known.

6. Perform aarti to complete the Puja with prayers for the family.

Fasting rules for Panchami Vrat and significance

Upang Lalita Vrat is another name for Lalita Panchami. While some people keep a total fast, others keep an easier form of a fast according to their customs at home. People who cannot keep a fast are allowed to observe the festival through prayer and worship.

This festival is observed in honour of Goddess Lalita, who represents Shakti or divine feminine energy. Devotees pray to her for blessings in the form of peace, prosperity, and spiritual development.

Fasting rules may differ from place to place, and hence, people must follow the customs of their families and Panchang.