Explore India's iconic Durga Puja pandals in 2026, from Kolkata's grand celebrations to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Agartala, Cuttack and Lucknow. Discover festive traditions, artistic decorations and cultural experiences across the country.

Durga Puja is one of India's most celebrated festivals, bringing together devotion, artistic expression and community spirit. While Kolkata is renowned for its grand pandals, the celebrations extend far beyond West Bengal, with cities across India organising elaborate festivities, cultural programmes and traditional rituals.

From Delhi's vibrant Bengali neighbourhoods and Mumbai's heritage celebrations to Bengaluru's community pujas and the festive traditions of Assam and Tripura, each destination offers a distinct experience. Here are some iconic Durga Puja pandals and destinations to explore across India in 2026.

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West Bengal

1. Baghbazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav, Kolkata

Established in 1919, Baghbazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav is among Kolkata's historic community pujas. It is known for its traditional approach to idol-making, Bengali customs and devotional atmosphere. Visitors looking for a classic Durga Puja experience can explore its celebrations and the surrounding heritage neighbourhood.

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2. Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Kolkata

Located in Lake Town, Sreebhumi Sporting Club is famous for its elaborate themed pandals and ambitious architectural recreations. Its installations often draw inspiration from prominent landmarks, making it a popular destination for visitors interested in large-scale decorations and artistic displays.

Delhi

3. Chittaranjan Park Kali Bari, New Delhi

Often called Mini Bengal, Chittaranjan Park is one of Delhi's most prominent destinations for Durga Puja. The neighbourhood hosts multiple pujas featuring decorated pandals, traditional rituals, cultural performances and Bengali food. Visitors can experience the festival's community spirit without travelling to West Bengal.

4. Minto Road Durga Puja, New Delhi

Minto Road is another destination associated with Delhi's Durga Puja festivities. The celebrations bring together devotees through worship, music, cultural activities and traditional performances. Visitors can experience the city's Bengali community traditions alongside the wider festive atmosphere.

Maharashtra

5. Bombay Durgabari Samiti, Mumbai

Established in the 1930s, Bombay Durgabari Samiti is among Mumbai's longstanding Durga Puja organisations. Its celebrations place particular emphasis on traditional rituals and devotional practices, including important ceremonies associated with the festival. Cultural programmes and community gatherings add to the experience.

6. The Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Mumbai

The Bengal Club at Shivaji Park is known for its long-standing Durga Puja celebrations. The festival combines worship with cultural programmes, food stalls and community activities, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Bengali traditions in Mumbai.

7. North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Mumbai

Also associated with the Juhu and Santacruz area, North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is one of Mumbai's recognised festival destinations. The celebrations are known for attracting devotees and visitors, with traditional rituals and cultural gatherings forming an important part of the event.

Karnataka

8. Bengalee Association Durga Puja, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

The Bengalee Association's Durga Puja in Ulsoor brings Bengali traditions to Bengaluru through worship, cultural performances and community celebrations. Visitors can experience traditional idol worship, music, dance and festive gatherings in one of the city's established Bengali community settings.

Assam

9. Guwahati Durga Puja Celebrations

Guwahati is among the major destinations in Northeast India for Durga Puja. Different neighbourhoods host community celebrations featuring decorated pandals, artistic idols, devotional ceremonies and cultural programmes. Visitors can explore local puja committees to experience how the festival is celebrated in Assam's largest city.

10. Bishnupur Durga Puja, Guwahati

Bishnupur is one of the Guwahati neighbourhoods associated with community Durga Puja celebrations. Its local festivities provide another option for visitors wishing to explore the city's neighbourhood-level pandals and experience the participation of local residents in the festival.

Tripura

11. Durga Puja Celebrations in Agartala

Agartala is known for its enthusiastic Durga Puja celebrations, with community organisations setting up decorated pandals and arranging cultural programmes. The festival combines Bengali traditions with Tripura's local cultural influences, creating a distinctive atmosphere across the city.

Visitors can explore prominent local puja committees and neighbourhood celebrations to discover traditional idols, decorative installations and community festivities.

Odisha

12. Cuttack Durga Puja

Cuttack is particularly famous for its Durga Puja celebrations and elaborate silver filigree decorations, popularly known as chandi medha. Several puja committees adorn their pandals and idols with intricate silver work, making the city an important destination for visitors interested in the craftsmanship associated with the festival.

The celebrations also include traditional rituals and community gatherings, reflecting Odisha's distinctive approach to Durga Puja.

Uttar Pradesh

13. Lucknow Durga Puja Celebrations

Lucknow hosts several Durga Puja celebrations organised by Bengali communities and local committees. The festivities feature traditional worship, decorated pandals, cultural programmes and community gatherings. The city offers visitors a chance to experience Bengali festival traditions alongside Lucknow's own cultural heritage.

Why Visit These Durga Puja Pandals?

Durga Puja is more than a religious festival; it is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, cultural identity and community participation. While Kolkata's pandals are renowned for their scale and elaborate themes, destinations across India offer their own traditions and experiences.

Cuttack stands out for its silver filigree decorations, Delhi for its Bengali neighbourhood celebrations, Mumbai for its longstanding community pujas and Bengaluru for its cultural gatherings. Assam and Tripura also offer opportunities to experience the festival across Northeast India.

Those planning to visit in 2026 should check official announcements from individual puja committees for dates, locations, themes and timings. As pandal designs and programmes change each year, confirming the latest details before travelling will help visitors plan their celebrations.