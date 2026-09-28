Wipro founder Azim Premji is India's 8th richest man with a massive Rs 2.63 lakh crore net worth. But his Rs 350 crore Whitefield home in Bengaluru skips the usual billionaire bling. Built with traditional brick and stone, this eco-friendly house perfectly matches his simple lifestyle.

Bengaluru: Wipro founder and top philanthropist Azim Premji always makes headlines for his massive wealth and charity work. The Hurun India Rich List 2026 shows Premji and his family hold the 8th spot among India's richest, sitting on a net worth of Rs 2.63 lakh crore. His wealth actually jumped by 19 percent recently. But beyond all these big numbers, his Rs 350 crore house in Bengaluru's Whitefield area really grabs everyone's attention.

You will not find the usual flashy glass and steel structures here. Premji's house stands completely apart from typical billionaire mansions. People know this bungalow for its absolute simplicity, eco-friendly vibe, and traditional Indian architecture.

Why did he choose Whitefield?

Super-rich folks usually hunt for premium addresses right in the middle of the city. Premji, however, picked the quiet and green IT hub of Whitefield to build his home. He loves nature and prefers a very grounded lifestyle.

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The design firm 'Balan + Nambisan Architects' says the property covers about half an acre and offers 6,000 square feet of living space. The place feels exactly like a farmhouse tucked inside lush greenery. Market reports estimate the property value at Rs 350 crore, though no one has officially confirmed this number. The architects designed this project way back in 2001. They used traditional brick and stone, completely ditching modern glossy glass designs.

The builders gave it a classic farmhouse look with high ceilings, pitched roofs, wide courtyards, and massive verandas. They heavily used exposed brick and natural stone. This gives the house a timeless, traditional Indian feel.

Different looks for East and West

The house actually surprises you because it looks different from every side. The East side features a brick facade paired with a dry landscape. The West side switches things up with a stone facade wrapped in thick green vegetation. Huge verandas and open spaces connect the indoor rooms seamlessly with the nature outside.

Sustainability and eco-friendly choices

People talk about "sustainable luxury" a lot today, but Premji focused on recycling and conservation way back in 2001. The owners cared deeply about their environmental footprint. They brought in several salvaged and refurbished antique pieces for the house. They reused existing materials instead of buying new things, setting a great example for responsible building.

What about the interiors?

The family keeps their private interior details away from the public eye. But matching Premji's simple nature, the house features elegant designs without any unnecessary show-off. High ceilings, plenty of natural light, and airy, spacious rooms define the inside of the home.

Azim Premji Net Worth (2026)

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 puts Azim Premji and his family's total net worth at Rs 2.63 lakh crore. They saw a 19 percent growth, securing the 8th rank on India's rich list. Even with this kind of unbelievable wealth, his Bengaluru home stays away from all the pomp and show. It stands as a beautiful tribute to simplicity and natural beauty.