Boost Your Home’s Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know

According to Vastu Shastra, there is a proper direction for keeping a dustbin at home. Placing the dustbin in the wrong direction transmits negative energy in the house and has a bad effect on happiness and prosperity. Know in which places in the house you should avoid keeping dustbin.

Vastu Shastra is an Indian science, which gives guidelines for placing things in the right place in the house. By believing in Vastu Shastra, positive energy flows in the house, and the happiness and prosperity of the house increase. Vastu Shastra tells you about keeping the things kept at home in the right place and the benefits derived from it. Many people think about what is there to believe in Vastu Shastra, let us tell you that when you will get benefit by believing in Vastu Shastra, you will do every small and big thing according to it. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the dustbin kept on the tax. You cannot collect garbage everywhere in the house, it will also harm your life. In today's article, we have asked our Astro Expert Shivam Pathak about the right place to keep the dustbin, let's know about it.

Do not keep dustbins in these directions of the house

Do not keep garbage in the south direction

According to Vastu Shastra, a person should not keep garbage in the south direction of his house. The south direction is the place and related area of Yama, the god of death and change. Throwing garbage in this direction is not good for you, so this direction should always be kept clean, so that there is no negativity, strife and loss of any kind in life.

Do not keep garbage in the north-east direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the Northeastern direction is one of the most promising places and directions for the house. This place is related to the water element, which is considered the direction of knowledge and prosperity. If you throw or collect dirt dustbins or garbage in this direction, then it affects the positive energy of your house. By doing this, the house has to face financial problems, mental stress increases and health problems increase. Apart from this, it also harms the spiritual development of the family members. The people of the house should keep this direction always clean, garbage should be away from this direction and place.

Do not keep the dustbin in the southeast direction

The southeast direction of the house is of fire element, it is the area of energy, power, and prosperity. If you make this area dirty, then it has a wrong effect on the fire element. Due to the effect of fire elements, the people in the house have to face health-related problems. There is strife among the family members. Financial instability starts increasing and positive energy gets blocked. In such a situation, human beings should take special care of cleanliness in the south-east direction.

Keep these things in mind

Never keep garbage accumulated in the house, throw the garbage from the dustbin daily and keep the dustbin clean.

Useless things, broken or torn old things should not be kept in the house.

Throw away stale things immediately, it affects the energy of the house.

Do not keep garbage on the roof of the house, it also spoils the Vastu of the house.

Do not keep a dustbin at the main entrance of the house, it is also not good for the Vastu of your house.

