    5 Types of people who should avoid eating brinjal for health reasons

    Brinjal curry is very tasty. That's why some people eat it two or three times a week. But some people should not eat brinjal even by mistake. Let's find out who they are.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 22, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Brinjal curry tastes amazing no matter how you make it. Especially the taste of gutti brinjal is extraordinary. That's why many people cook and eat brinjal curry at least once or twice a week. But many people do not know that this vegetable is not good for health. Especially those suffering from certain health problems should not eat brinjal at all.

    Brinjal

    Gas, Acidity, Indigestion Eating brinjal curry causes digestive problems. Brinjal further increases problems like gas, acidity. Already in the rainy season our digestive system becomes more sensitive. So if you already have gastric or digestive problems, do not eat brinjal at all.

    Anemia People who have less blood in their body should also not eat brinjal at all. This is because certain elements in brinjal reduce the absorption of iron in our body. This further reduces the blood in the body. So if you have anemia problem, do not eat brinjal even by mistake.

    Allergy Some people are allergic to brinjal. An element called 'solanine' in brinjal causes allergies. That's why some people experience itching on the skin, swelling of the face or throat, difficulty in breathing or stomach ache after eating brinjal. If you experience these symptoms after eating brinjal, do not eat brinjal again. Also go to the hospital immediately.

    Brinjal

    Kidney problems Those with kidney disease should not eat brinjal at all. This is because brinjal contains high amounts of an element called oxalate. It forms stones in the kidneys. If you already have kidney stones, do not eat brinjal.

    Arthritis, Joint Pains Doctors say that people suffering from knee pain, leg pain, joint pain should stay away from vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, capsicum, and brinjal. These vegetables contain an element called solanine. It causes burning and pain in the joints in some people. Especially it increases joint pain. That's why arthritis patients should not eat brinjal.

