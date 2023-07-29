Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Body Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits that can boost your resistance power

    Citric fruits are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that can significantly boost your body's immunity. Here are five citric fruits known for their immune-boosting properties. Citric fruits have a lot of body benefits which include giving you a taste of freshness and also increasing your body's daily resistance power to fight diseases and stay healthy.

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    Elevate Your Immunity: 5 Citric Fruits to Power Up Your Health. When it comes to fortifying our immune system, nature has generously provided us with an abundance of citric fruits, each brimming with essential nutrients. These tangy delights are not only a treat to the taste buds but also play a crucial role in boosting our body's defence mechanisms. Let us explore five citric fruits that can do wonders for your immune system, keeping you strong and healthy. Citric fruits have a lot of body benefits which include giving you a taste of freshness and also increasing your body's daily resistance power to fight diseases and stay healthy.

    Incorporating these citric fruits into your diet will not only add a burst of flavour to your meals but also provide your body with the necessary nutrients to stay resilient and robust, making you less susceptible to illnesses and ensuring a healthier and happier you. Incorporate these delicious and nutritious citric fruits into your daily diet to provide your body with the necessary nutrients and strengthen your immunity, keeping you healthy and vibrant.

    Here are 5 citric fruits that can boost your body's resistance power:

    1. Oranges:

    Bursting with vitamin C, oranges are a classic go-to for bolstering your immunity, promoting white blood cell production, and shielding against infections.

    2. Lemons:

    Another potent source of vitamin C, lemons are a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes harmful free radicals and enhances overall immune function.

    3. Grapefruits:

    Packed with immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and antioxidants, grapefruits help protect against common illnesses and maintain overall health.

    4. Tangerines:

    These sweet and juicy fruits are rich in vitamin C, boosting your body's natural defence system and supporting immune response.

    5. Limes:

    Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, limes aid in strengthening your immune system and warding off infections.

