Bhangarh Fort to Writers' Building-10 most haunted places in India to visit

Do haunted places fascinate you? Do you seek the thrill of ghostly adventures? Look at this list of haunted places in India you can visit. - By MahaswetaSarkar

Look no further if you are a paranormal enthusiast or a little daredevil. The places on this list and their stories will freeze your bones. These are India's most haunted places; you can visit if you are not too scared.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

It has been legally prohibited by the Archaeological Survey of India, to enter the Bhangarh Fort at night. The story is that a tantric who fell in love with the princess of Bhangarh and cursed the place.



Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

Victoria Boy’s High School and Dowhill Girl’s Boarding School in Kurseong have seen horrifying incidents. Several murdered bodies have been found in the woods surrounding the schools. Footsteps of spirits can be heard in the schools’ hallways.



Tunnel 33, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

This tunnel falls on the Shimla-Kalka railway stretch. It is said that the spirit of Captain Barog, a British engineer responsible for building this tunnel, roams here. After he was fired from his job, he went into the tunnel and committed suicide.



Jatinga, Assam

This small village has seen recurring mass bird suicides over centuries. Local and migratory birds plummet to the ground in large numbers on moonless nights in September and October only in a specific area.



The Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune

There is a mysterious story about a young prince brutally murdered by his own relatives, and the sound of his scream is still heard by campers camping nearby.



Three Kings Church, Goa

The tale of this church is that three kings fighting to get this property killed each other in the battle. People claim that the three kings possess the church, and their souls roam around there.



The Lambi Dehar Mines, Mussoorie

Once fully operational, the mines are abandoned now. Countless workers died here coughing up blood due to hazardous working conditions. Strange voices and screams can be heard here.



Ramoji Film City, Andhra Pradesh

This famous film city was built over the remains of dead soldiers of the Sultanate and restless souls haunt the film sets till today. Equipment gets destroyed, stuntmen have freak accidents, people get locked inside rooms and other ghostly things happen regularly.



Bombay High Court

There is a courtroom here, haunted by a vengeful tortured soul who restricts the accused of a murder trial from entering. Reportedly, this has been going on for three decades.

Writers' Building, Kolkata

This British-era building is haunted by the ghost of the Late Captain Simpson who was murdered by the Indian revolutionaries Binoy, Badol and Dinesh. Officials working here claim to have heard voices and footstep sounds after sunset.