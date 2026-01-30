Hazel Eye Makeup Tips: Hazel eyes have a unique color. What makeup looks most beautiful on these eyes? Learn the best eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, and smokey eye makeup tips for hazel eyes.

Greenish-brown or light hazel eyes look very attractive. The color of such eyes changes significantly with the change in light, so don't diminish their look with simple makeup. These eyes have a beautiful mix of brown, green, and sometimes golden tones. With the right makeup, hazel eyes can be made even sharper and more expressive. Let's find out what kind of makeup is perfect for hazel eyes.

The Right Eyeshadow Selection

If you have light greenish-brown eyes, you should select bronze, copper, golden, chocolate brown, or peach-toned eyeshadows. These shades work to enhance the green and brown tones of your eyes. You can also apply plum, wine, or deep purple eyeshadow during your eye makeup routine.

Smokey Eye Look

Some people believe that a smokey look appears over-the-top on hazel eyes, but that's not the case. If you want a smokey eye look for greenish-brown eyes, blend black with brown color. A smokey eye look is perfect for an outdoor or evening look.

Winged Eyeliner Will Make Eyes Look Sharp

Apply eyeliner to hazel eyes using a brown eyeliner. A winged eyeliner makes the eyes look bigger and sharper. To make the eyes look bigger and sharper, you can use a gel liner perfectly.

Natural Shaped Eyebrows

Since the eye color is unique, there is absolutely no need to fill in your eyebrows with a dark color. Carry a natural-shaped eyebrow look with such eyes. Slightly full eyebrows will work to balance your face and enhance your statement eye makeup.

Brown or Peach Lipstick

After doing your eye makeup, you also need to pay attention to your lip makeup. With hazel eyes, you should use a nude brown or peach lipstick. This makes your overall look elegant and classy. When the eye makeup is a bit bold, avoid using a dark lipstick color.

