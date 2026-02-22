Amritsar is one of the most spiritually significant and culturally vibrant destinations in India. Often regarded as the heart of Sikh heritage, the city draws millions of travellers, pilgrims and history enthusiasts from across the world.

Renowned for its sacred shrines, historical landmarks and rich Punjabi culture, Amritsar offers visitors a deeply meaningful travel experience.

From serene spiritual spaces to patriotic historical sites and traditional Punjabi cuisine, the city beautifully blends devotion, history and local traditions. The warm hospitality and vibrant atmosphere of Amritsar make it a must-visit destination in North India.