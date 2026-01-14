- Home
Prabhas is in the limelight for his film The Raja Saab. Although his film isn't earning much, it's still set to join the 200 crore club. Let us tell you that Prabhas has shared the screen with many hit heroines.
Prabhas's beauties without makeup
Prabhas has worked with many heroines, including Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Deepika Padukone. In this feature, we're showing you the no-makeup looks of these actresses.
Nayanthara
Nayanthara, who appeared in a few films with Prabhas, is hard to recognize without makeup. Nayanthara is one of the top actresses in the South.
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty, one of Prabhas's favorite heroines, is unrecognizable without makeup. Anushka hasn't been in a hit film for a long time.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Prabhas's pairing with Tamannaah Bhatia is also very popular. However, if Tamannaah appears without makeup, she can be hard to recognize.
Trisha Krishnan
Prabhas's heroine Trisha Krishnan is not easily recognizable without makeup. Prabhas and Trisha have worked together in a few hit films.
Kajal Aggarwal
Prabhas has also worked in a few films with Kajal Aggarwal. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. By the way, Kajal is also hard to recognize without makeup.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has also been Prabhas's heroine. They appeared together in just one film, which was a blockbuster. As for Deepika's no-makeup look, she's also not easy to recognize.
Pooja Hegde
Prabhas has done films with Pooja Hegde. Pooja is also unrecognizable without makeup. Pooja is working in both Bollywood and South films.
