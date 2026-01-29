Who Needs Costly Eye Makeup? Create a Smokey Eye Using Rs 10 Kajal
Smokey Eye Makeup With Kajal: Love doing smokey eye makeup but don't want to buy expensive eyeshadows, eyeliners, or mascaras? We'll show you how to do a full eye makeup look with just a ₹10 Blue Heaven kajal.
How to do eye makeup with kajal
First, apply kajal to the roots of your upper lashes. For a sharp look, draw a thin line and wing it outwards. This makes your eyes look bigger and more defined.
Use kajal like an eyeshadow
If you want to do smokey eye makeup, apply a thick line of kajal on your upper eyelid, then gently smudge it with your finger or a cotton bud. This will give you a smokey eyeshadow look. You can use black or brown kajal for this.
Smudge on the lower lash line
Apply kajal on your lower lash line. Now, smudge it with your finger or a cotton bud. This gives your eyes a soft and deep look.
Use kajal for your eyebrows
If your eyebrows are thin and you want them to look fuller and more defined, take a dark brown or soft black kajal and lightly fill in the gaps in your eyebrows, then smudge it.
Fill the upper waterline with kajal
Applying kajal to the inner waterline of your upper eyelids will make your eyes look much bigger. Lift your eyelid and apply kajal to the upper waterline. This makes the eyes look bigger and the lashes appear thicker.
Keep these things in mind
If you're doing eye makeup with kajal, make sure to use a waterproof and creamy kajal. For daytime, go for a light smudge makeup look, and for the evening or a party, you can opt for a deeper smokey look.
