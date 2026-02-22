Menstrual Health: Must-Eat Foods During Your Period for Strength and Comfort
During periods, women should prioritise nutrition as cramps, fatigue and discomfort can intensify. Including specific nutrient-rich foods in your diet can help reduce pain, boost energy and balance hormones naturally.
Hydrating fruits
Eating bananas and hydrating fruits helps reduce bloating and severe pain. It also helps you stay hydrated all the time.
Dark Chocolate
Eating dark chocolate during your period helps reduce severe pain and improve your mood.
Leafy vegetables
Iron levels can be low during your period, which makes you feel tired. So, make sure to eat plenty of leafy greens.
Fatty fish
Eating fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids helps prevent inflammation and severe menstrual pain.
Yogurt
Yogurt is rich in calcium and probiotics. Eating it during your period can help improve your health. You can also have it with fruits.
Peppermint Tea
Drinking peppermint tea is good for relieving period discomfort. Drinking it hot can help reduce pain.
Foods to avoid
You should avoid store-bought items, fried foods, caffeine, and overly sugary foods during your period.
