A woman from Bengaluru took to Instagram and shared a rant on how one should not feel guilty if they are taking a day off because work becomes mentally exhausting. Keep scrolling to know more.

The average corporate culture in India is not very favourable, and there's no denying that! The internet is filled with numerous reels where employees can be seen ranting about the toxic and overbearing environment at the workplace, which often takes a toll on employees' mental health, but they have to keep up with the chaos for the sake of monetary benefits. Now, one such reel of a Bengaluru woman has sparked buzz on social media, wherein she stands by taking lazy days off when you feel mentally exhausted from work.

Bengaluru woman on taking ‘lazy’ day off

Taking off the pressure of being productive all the time, Tanya Arora, who posted the video can be seen saying that it's completely okay to take the day off while doing nothing the entire day or just stare at the celling. She says in the reel, “Taking a leave, lying in bed, and doing nothing at all is such a waste of a day off. If you think like that, you should rethink it. Bro, if you are mentally exhausted, you should specifically take a day off just to stare at the ceiling and do nothing. And the next day, when someone asks you in the office, ‘So, what did you do on your leave?’, just look them dead in the eye and say, ‘Nothing."

The art of doing nothing…

She also added that a rest day does not need to have a long list of to-do things. Rather, taking a day off to 'chill' is just as fine. This video resonated with many. Social media users agreed with her take and dropped positive comments in the comment box. One user wrote, “Agreed, a day off just to sleep.” One more user wrote, “Can I get a month off?” Another comment read, “I am wiseee.”