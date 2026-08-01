Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 8 Kitchen Staples Your Body Will Thank You For!
Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to several diseases. To avoid this and to keep your body healthy and active, here is a list of 8 excellent anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat every day.
Turmeric and Ginger:
Green Leafy Vegetables:
Spinach, broccoli, and other leafy greens are loaded with vitamins A, C, K, and phytochemicals. Broccoli, in particular, has Sulforaphane, a nutrient that fights the molecules causing inflammation. How to have them: You can eat these greens boiled or make a hearty soup with them.
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Berries:
Fatty Fish:
Fish like Salmon, Mackerel, and Tuna are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids. These acids reduce the proteins that cause inflammation and also protect your heart's health. How to have them: It's best to eat fish steamed or grilled, not fried.
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Nuts and Seeds:
Extra Virgin Olive Oil:
Tomatoes:
Green Tea:
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