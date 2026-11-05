A Bengaluru IT couple is going viral with their lavish lifestyle as they spend Rs 9 lakh on travel every year. Their monthly rent is Rs 60,000. Let's take a look at their lifestyle and how much they spend.

Bengaluru couple splurges Rs 9 Lakh per annum on travelling!

A couple in Bengaluru are saving a big portion of their income by splurging on travelling. They have a hefty amount of Rs 60,000 as their rent expense. But still they manage to save a chunk of their income by spending Rs 9 Lakh per annum on travelling.

Rs 75,000 per month on travelling!

The couple has a total monthly expense of approximately Rs 1,73,000. Their major expense happens to be travelling. Shubhi Khandelwal mentioned online that they have been travelling together for the past two years. They calculated the total expense incurred on their travelling.

Approximately Rs 9 Lakh are spent on their vacations. Thus they spend approximately Rs 75,000 every month for their travel.

Rent and Food:

The couple pays approximately Rs 60,000 for rent and maintenance of their house in Bengaluru.

They also spend between Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 on food every month. They spend a large chunk of this towards buying high protein foods such as whey protein, Greek Yogurt and Paneer.

They also pay Rs 8,000 for their house help every month. And pay around Rs 10,000 for their weekend fun.

Transportation and Shopping:

They own a car and thus spend around Rs 3,500 on fuel and cabs. They also save Rs 3,000 for shopping and miscellaneous expenses.

On top of this they both individually invest in the Indian and US stock market.

Not too much attention on money:

They do monitor their money but not to the extent of tracking every paise. They don’t get worried about who spent what. They spend money purposefully on what they love doing such as travelling.

The information is taken from their social media post regarding their budget, and not independently confirmed.