    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 5 tips to shop efficiently this year

     The sale will start on September 23, and the products from various categories will be available at big discounted prices along with a number of different value-saving offers. Here are 5 tips and things to do before the sale goes live

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 5 tips to do before sale goes live to shop efficiently this year
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 6:57 PM IST

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is scheduled to begin on September 23, 2022, and the aggregator has already begun advertising the deals and promotions that will be available at that time. A variety of deals relating to certain cards and banks will also be available during the sale, enabling users take advantage of extra offers or discounts in addition to the add-ons. Products from various categories will be offered at attractive prices. You may improve your devices, culinary goods, clothes, appliances, and more with a variety of discounts from Amazon on the platform.

    Sign up for membership
    If you already use Amazon, you should definitely sign up for Prime, which provides a lot of extra benefits. With Prime, you'll get access to a variety of bargains and offers before the holiday sale really begins, giving you first access to the greatest prices.

    Create a wishlist
    Making a wishlist is the best course of action if you don't want to miss the main festive sale discounts. Make a wishlist of the items you want to buy during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. As a result, you will spend less time scrolling and have more time to make purchases before the item of your choice runs out of stock.

    Update your address
    You must enter the correct pin code and your address exactly as you want it delivered. By doing this before of the sale, you might save a tonne of time and get a head start on the crowd when shopping.

    Save your card details
    Saving your card information before the sale starts will save you some time because Amazon is also offering a variety of bank deals throughout the sale. A further 10% reduction will also be given by Amazon to SBI debit and credit card customers.

    Keep a track of prices and offers
    The specialised "8 PM offers" and "Bargain buys under Rs 999" sections may be found on the specific Great Indian Festival sale website. Do bear in mind that these offers may not always result in reductions on the products you want. If your desired goods, such as a smartphone, is currently on the market and within your price range, make your purchase right away.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 6:57 PM IST
