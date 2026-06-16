Low Testosterone or Lifestyle Burnout: Experts Explain Why More Men Are Reporting Fatigue, Weight Gain, and Low Energy

Men's health has been in prime focus of late and consequently the number of young men below 30 years of age complaining of symptoms of tiredness, fatigue, weight gain, poor concentration, low energy and motivation has increased significantly in recent years. When we consider the causes of these symptoms, we find a large overlap between low testosterone levels and Lifestyle burnout. So, are these men suffering from lifestyle burnout or is it a decline in the levels of the important male hormone?

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Testosterone: What are its functions?

Testosterone is an important male hormone with vital functions like maintenance of muscle strength, bone density, cardiovascular health, energy levels, libido, fertility and sexual health. Unlike women who reach Menopause suddenly, men tend to have a very gradual Andropause, i.e., natural decline in testosterone levels with age, thus developing the symptoms of Testosterone deficiency after the 5th decade of life. However, recent data shows that a lot of men in their 20s and 30s are also complaining of these symptoms, which are excessive tiredness and fatigue, loss of muscle mass, weight gain and increased body fat, palpitations, insomnia and mood changes like irritability, depression and low self-esteem.

Nowadays with increasing awareness, more men are attributing the symptoms to testosterone deficiency and are seeking medical help. While this is true, we should also inform them about the problems posed by modern lifestyle changes and their impact on overall health. The changes we see now include long working hours, a a sedentary work style with prolonged sitting, consumption of highly processed foods, lack of exercise, excessive screen time, which is inevitable in several professions, and consequent Insomnia and high stress levels. In addition to this stress induces people to resort to smoking and alcohol consumption. All these changes strongly affect physical and mental health.

What actually happens biologically with these lifestyle changes?

Stress increases production of a steroid hormone called cortisol in the body. Cortisol suppresses the levels of Testosterone. If this process continues over a long time the effects and the above-mentioned symptoms start appearing and gradually become pronounced. This explains why the symptoms of Burnout and low Testosterone overlap significantly.

Obesity - the major offender

We all know that prolonged stress levels increase the risk of obesity. This actually initiates the vicious cycle. Excessive body fat stores Testosterone and consequently reduces the circulating Testosterone levels. This in turn leads to development or worsening of symptoms. Again the close association between low Testosterone and lifestyle disorders is exposed. Stress, Testosterone and mental health. Stress induces anxiety and depression, which can precipitate symptoms of lethargy, exhaustion, low motivation, loss of libido and curtailment of physical activities. The pressure to ‘perform or perish’ in all spheres of life, professional, financial, social and personal, is driving men towards the brink of non-recoverability. Although prolonged stress and low Testosterone are closely linked, genuine Testosterone deficiency does occur. Focused evaluation is required to distinguish between the two conditions, where an experienced medical practitioner can be of help.

Solution to the problem

The first step towards solving the problem is improving the lifestyle. This includes:

Proper and balanced nutrition: Prefer freshly cooked foods rich in protein and fibre. Avoid processed and junk foods, excessive sugar and fat.

Regular physical exercises: It improves energy, reduces body fat, improves Testosterone production and elevates mood and libido. Regular practice of yoga and meditation can reduce burnout.

Proper and adequate sleep: Sleep restores vitality, improves hormone levels, provides adequate rest to the body to recover from the effects of stress, enhances the body's ability to handle stress better and increases energy levels.

Avoid excessive screen time to reduce eye strain, insomnia and irritability.

Maintain fixed working hours to reduce work related stress and to maximize performance.

Quit harmful and addictive indulgence: Stop smoking and alcohol consumption. Other measures to improve stress management are taking regular breaks from work, spending time with family and friends and pursuing hobbies that one enjoys most.

Medical evaluation:

This becomes necessary when the symptoms persist even after lifestyle improvements are made. In addition to checking testosterone levels, tests to detect vitamin deficiencies, thyroid dysfunction, refractory diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle disorders will be useful. The effects of low Testosterone and lifestyle burnout are intricately connected and can’t be resolved in isolation. Addressing both issues simultaneously provides the greatest benefit.

(This article is authored by Dr. Giridhar Venkatesh, Consultant - Urology (Advanced Endourology, andrology, Renal Transplant, Robotic Urology), Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road.)