Ankita Lokhande’s wellness routine is making headlines as she reveals her go-to morning drinks for glowing skin and better health. From hydration to detox, her simple choices offer a natural guide to women’s health care.

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande is not just celebrated for her acting; her skin glows, her hair radiates, and her body is fit and healthy. Behind this healthy lifestyle lies a disciplined routine which involves most of her morning routines and drinks, in which the selection she makes when consuming a beverage in the mornings would make a huge contribution to boosting that energy, overall health, and glow. Lets know about specific morning drink secret nuggets from Ankita Lokhande, which women should pick up and add to their regimen at home for daily health and skin care.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ankita Lokhande's Morning Drinks

1. Warm Lemon Water

Ankita starts her day with a glass of warm lemon water. This pretty much simple drink is a powerhouse of vitamin C, helps in digestion, detoxifies the body, and wakes up metabolism. Its regular intake keeps the skin clear and in good shape by flushing toxins and reducing puffiness.

2. Green Tea

Green tea is another beverage Ankita savors for its boast of antioxidant properties. High in polyphenols, it has activity against free radicals, helps in weight management, and has a positive impact on skin elasticity. Drinking green tea in the morning also keeps one's alertness without jitters, usually due to coffee.

3. Aloe Vera Juice

Hydrate those cells coupled with the benefits of good skin, and for that, Ankita has always added aloe vera juice to her regimen. It is also known for the benefits of enhanced digestion, lessening inflammation, and keeping the skin well hydrated-a more frequent intake leads to a healthy complexion combined with a general boost in immunity.

4. Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Ankita likes blending fresh fruits such as berries, banana, and spinach into her morning smoothie. These are delicious and nutritious smoothies that provide energy, support gut health, and provide radiant skin. They make up a well-rounded mix of vitamins, minerals, and fiber-all very easy to take in at the start of your day.

5. Herbal Infusions

Ankita drinks herbal infusions like ginger, tulsi, and chamomile to bring calmness to the mind and improve immunity. They also help one's digestion with a little stress relief required for healthy skin and hair.