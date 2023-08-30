Allu Arjun teases fans about Something Big check out what fans had to say

Allu Arjun posted an intriguing video in which he invited his Instagram team into his home and provided them with a glimpse of both his residence and the Pushpa 2 sets.

Allu Arjun, a popular actor in all of India, baited his followers on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, letting them know that a significant announcement would be made at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The moment has come, and recently, National Film Award winner Allu Arjun uploaded an intriguing video in which he invited his Instagram team inside and gave them a glimpse of both his home and the Pushpa 2 sets.

The Telugu actor, who resides and works in Hyderabad, offered the film team a tour of both his residence and the Ramoji Film City, the location of the filming of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule.Allu Arjun enters his home at the start of the video and displays his awards, office, and other possessions. "Namaste, Instagram. The pan India celebrity is heard adding, "Today I will take you to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule, but before that I will take you to my home where I start my cool morning. Allu is then seen strolling around a verdant garden, sitting on a couch to meditate, and displaying his pool. He first has a cup of coffee before going to Ramoji Film City. On his way there, he calls up his family and his two kids answer it.

Hundreds of admirers are waiting for the actor when they arrive on the sets, and he even engages with them for a time before going to his vanity vehicle to get ready for his shot. He grabs his woodcutter's axe and his daytime attire before settling into the makeup chair. Additionally, the actor receives a prosthetic scar and has his hair greased up in the Pushpa fashion. Watch the video below:

The video's caption read: “Before heading to set, actor @alluarjunonline (Allu Arjun) needs a chillllll morning. Understandably. ‘Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can’t explain.’ Enter Ramoji Film City, located in Hyderabad, India. It’s one of the world’s largest film studio complexes and home to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun’s latest action-packed sequel. The studio also serves as a regular hangout for fans eager to meet their hero before shooting. ‘They play a huge part of my motivation,’ says Allu Arjun. ‘It’s their love that makes me push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud — like, more proud and more proud.’” The most recent development happened not long after Pushpa fans were teased by Allu Arjun in a narrative uploaded on his official Instagram account.

