7 Life changing Relationship tips from therapist Rebecca ward

Create a space where both partners feel heard, respected, and valued.
Express your feelings openly using "I" statements instead of blame.
Define and communicate personal limits to maintain individual identity.
Listen actively and approach disagreements with curiosity, not defensiveness.
Prioritize your own emotional well-being to foster healthier relationships.
Share fears, insecurities, and desires to build trust and deepen intimacy.
Engage in shared activities to strengthen connection and ensure continuous relationship growth.
