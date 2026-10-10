A bizarre Canadian cocktail, the Sourtoe, in Dawson City, Yukon, garnishes drinks with a real mummified human toe. Over 100,000 people have joined the club, following the rule that 'lips must touch the toe.' The tradition is infamous for toes being swallowed or stolen, leading to increased fines.

In a bizarre culinary tradition that continues to captivate and repel, a Dawson City establishment in Yukon, Canada, serves a cocktail garnished with a real mummified human toe. This unique offering, known as the Sourtoe Cocktail, has blossomed into a global 'Canadian Viral Cocktail' sensation, promising a shocking twist with every sip for those brave enough to partake.

The Genesis of the Sourtoe

The peculiar tradition dates back to 1973. It began at the Sourdough Saloon in the Downtown Hotel, after local eccentric Captain Dick Stevenson discovered a preserved human toe. The origin of this infamous digit dates back even further, to the 1920s, belonging to a miner and rum runner named Louie Liken. His frostbitten toe was amputated and, rather than being discarded, was preserved in a jar of alcohol. Captain Dick Stevenson later stumbled upon this toe and, with a stroke of peculiar genius, initiated the audacious tradition of the Sourtoe Cocktail.

The Ritual of the 'Canadian Viral Cocktail'

The Sourtoe Cocktail is exactly what it sounds like: a shot of liquor, typically Yukon Jack whiskey, with a dehydrated mummified human toe floating within the drink. Over 100,000 daring souls have joined the exclusive Sourtoe Cocktail Club, drawn by the notoriety of consuming this extraordinary 'Canadian Viral Cocktail.' The primary rule for club membership is simple yet unsettling, and it’s the cornerstone of its bizarre appeal: "You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow—but the lips have gotta touch the toe." This non-negotiable step ensures each participant has a truly intimate and unforgettable encounter with the macabre garnish, solidifying their place in the club and contributing to the drink's enduring viral status.

A Legacy of Lost Digits and Rising Stakes

The club's unconventional star ingredient, the mummified human toe, has proven both its greatest asset and its greatest vulnerability. Over the years, multiple toes have been accidentally or deliberately swallowed, or even stolen, posing a continuous challenge to the tradition's continuity. The original toe, belonging to Louie Liken, famously met an untimely end in 1980 when a miner accidentally swallowed it. This incident marked the beginning of a long line of lost digits for the establishment.

Since then, numerous toes have been donated to continue the tradition, often from amputations due to frostbite, diabetes, or accidents. The club's founder, Captain Dick Stevenson, even willed all ten of his own toes to the club after his death in 2019, a testament to the toe's vital role. Incidents of deliberate swallowing have also occurred, adding to the cocktail's notorious lore. In 2013, a particularly brazen customer intentionally consumed the mummified human toe, paying the then-$500 fine on the spot.

This event prompted the hotel to significantly increase the penalty, now set at a steep $2,500, for anyone who dares to swallow or steal the precious digit. Despite these setbacks and the high cost of replacement, the tradition continues to draw global attention, solidifying its place as one of Canada's most unusual and enduring attractions, driven by the unique allure of its mummified human toe in drink.