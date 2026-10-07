Vietnamese coffee served in an edible cup is going viral online. The unusual drink features Vietnamese milk coffee topped with caramelised crème brûlée-style custard, while the edible cup adds an unexpected twist.

A Vietnamese coffee experience is winning attention online for an unusual reason: the cup it is served in can also be eaten. Food blogger DMO EATS recently showcased a Vietnamese coffee served in an edible cup in Vietnam, combining the country's rich coffee culture with an inventive approach to presentation and sustainability.

The drink features Vietnamese milk coffee topped with custard, which is caramelised to create a crisp, crème brûlée-style layer. The edible cup offers an unexpected finishing touch to the experience.

The video, shared by food creator DMO EATS on social media, shows the creator trying the unusual coffee and tasting both the drink and the edible cup. The experience has sparked curiosity among viewers, with some users praising the concept and suggesting that edible cups could offer an interesting alternative to conventional disposable drinkware.

Vietnamese Coffee Served In An Edible Cup

The creator visited a café in Vietnam to try Vietnamese coffee served in an edible cup. According to the video, the café serves Vietnamese milk coffee topped with custard, which is then brûléed to give it a crisp, caramelised surface.

The creator first tasted the crème brûlée topping on its own before mixing it into the coffee. The combination of sweet custard and Vietnamese coffee created a rich and intensely sweet flavour.

The edible cup was then put to the test, with the creator admitting that it was not the best part of the experience. However, the coffee itself received high praise.

Why Vietnamese Coffee Is So Popular?

Vietnam has a distinctive coffee culture that has become an important part of the country's food identity. Vietnamese coffee is particularly known for its strong, rich flavour and the use of condensed milk in popular varieties such as cà phê sữa đá.

Traditional Vietnamese coffee is commonly brewed using a small metal drip filter known as a phin. The slow brewing process produces a concentrated coffee that is often combined with sweetened condensed milk, creating the characteristic balance of strong coffee and sweetness.

Vietnam is also one of the world's major coffee-producing countries, with robusta beans playing a particularly important role in its coffee industry. This has helped establish a distinctive coffee culture featuring everything from traditional filtered coffee to creative modern café drinks.

Crème Brûlée Adds A Sweet Twist

The Vietnamese milk coffee featured in the video was topped with custard before being caramelised. The process creates a crisp, lightly caramelised sugar layer similar to the topping found on crème brûlée.

The creator described the custard as extremely sweet and said that mixing it into the coffee took the flavour to another level.

Because Vietnamese milk coffee already contains milk and sweetness, the addition of caramelised custard creates an especially rich, dessert-like drink.

Edible Cup Adds To The Experience

The edible cup is what makes the drink particularly unusual. Instead of throwing away a conventional cup after finishing the coffee, customers can attempt to eat the container itself.

The creator tried the cup after finishing the drink and said it was not the highlight of the experience. However, the concept itself adds an interesting element to the café experience and has prompted viewers to discuss the potential of edible food and beverage packaging.

The idea could also appeal to consumers interested in reducing disposable packaging, although the practicality, taste and durability of edible cups can vary depending on how they are made.

Rice Milk And Matcha Version Also Gets A Taste

The creator also sampled another drink featuring rice milk, matcha and milk foam.

The milk foam was described as having a texture and taste similar to whipped milk, while the matcha added an earthy flavour. The rice milk provided some sweetness, creating a different flavour profile from the Vietnamese coffee.

However, after trying both drinks, the creator said the Vietnamese coffee with the crème brûlée topping was the version they would return for.

Social Media Users React

The unusual combination of an edible cup and Vietnamese coffee attracted attention from social media users, with several viewers sharing their reactions to the concept.

One user commented: "I always eat my cup after so this is great."

Another user said: "I mean, with the way sustainability is going in America, we could definitely benefit from these instead."

A third user shared their personal favourite Vietnamese coffee, commenting: "Coconut coffee is my favourite when in Vietnam."

A Creative Take On Vietnam's Coffee Culture

The viral coffee experience highlights how Vietnamese cafés are blending traditional coffee culture with modern and experimental ideas.

While Vietnamese coffee is already known for its distinctive brewing methods, condensed milk and bold flavours, creative variations such as crème brûlée coffee, coconut coffee, matcha drinks and edible cups are adding new dimensions to the café scene.

For travellers visiting Vietnam, exploring its coffee culture can be an experience in itself. From traditional phin-brewed coffee to innovative café creations, the country's coffee scene offers a wide range of flavours and styles.

The edible cup may not have been the creator's favourite part of the experience, but the Vietnamese crème brûlée coffee clearly left a lasting impression. The combination of rich coffee, sweet custard and a caramelised topping offers a distinctly indulgent take on one of Vietnam's most recognisable culinary traditions.