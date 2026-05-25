As North India continues to face extreme summer temperatures, traffic police personnel standing for long hours under the open sun are finally getting some relief through new cooling technology.

Police departments in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur have started using air-conditioned helmets, portable fans and other cooling devices to protect traffic personnel from severe heatwave conditions.

The move comes as temperatures in Delhi-NCR and several nearby regions continue to cross 45 degrees Celsius, making outdoor duty increasingly difficult and dangerous.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at reducing the risks of dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke among traffic police officers who spend hours managing vehicles at busy roads and intersections.