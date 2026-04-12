Handwash Bottle DIY: Give Old Dispensers a Makeover, Make Your Home Look Fab!
Empty Soap Bottle Reuse: Don't just throw away empty handwash bottles! You can turn them into stylish things like mini planters and bathroom organisers. These easy DIY ideas will not only make your home look great but also help you save some money.
Make amazing home decor items from handwash bottles
We often throw away things at home once they're used up. But with a little creativity, these 'waste' items can become a key part of your decor. An empty handwash bottle is one such thing people usually ignore. Its sturdy build, cool design, and easy-to-cut material make it perfect for DIY projects. If you want to give your home a fresh new look on a budget, you must try these 5 awesome and creative ideas using old handwash bottles.
Make mini planters
You can make beautiful mini planters by cutting an empty handwash bottle. Paint them in your favourite colours and plant small greens like money plants, succulents, or even tulsi. Just place these planters on your balcony, in the kitchen, or near a window to bring some freshness and greenery into your home.
Pen stand or desk organiser
If your study table or office desk is always a mess, use a handwash bottle to make a stylish pen stand. Just cut the bottle in half and decorate it with colourful paper, stickers, or paint. It becomes a great spot to keep your pens, pencils, scissors, and other small stationery items.
Kitchen storage container
This bottle is also super useful for storing small kitchen items. You can use it to hold clips, rubber bands, toothpicks, spice packets, or other knick-knacks. Adding a label to the bottle helps you keep things even more organised, making sure your kitchen always looks neat and tidy.
DIY lamp or fairy light cover
You can create a beautiful light cover by cutting and decorating an empty bottle. Just pop some fairy lights inside, and it will look like a lovely little night lamp. This idea is great for kids' rooms, balconies, or bedrooms. It gives your home a modern and cosy look without you having to spend much money.
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Bathroom or wash area decoration
You can reuse handwash bottles to make all sorts of things for your bathroom, like a cotton holder, a toothbrush stand, or small decorative pieces. You can make it look even more attractive by decorating it with waterproof paint or stickers. This will make your bathroom look more organised and beautiful. So, instead of throwing away empty handwash bottles, you can reuse them for home decor and daily tasks. These DIY ideas are easy, budget-friendly, and very creative.
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