We often throw away things at home once they're used up. But with a little creativity, these 'waste' items can become a key part of your decor. An empty handwash bottle is one such thing people usually ignore. Its sturdy build, cool design, and easy-to-cut material make it perfect for DIY projects. If you want to give your home a fresh new look on a budget, you must try these 5 awesome and creative ideas using old handwash bottles.