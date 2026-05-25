It was a big week for Emirates Draw players! A total of 1,849 people won prizes, sharing a massive prize pool of $31,635 across the FAST5, EASY6, and MEGA7 games.

Emirates Draw has just announced the results for its FAST5, EASY6, and MEGA7 games for the week of May 18 to 24. In total, 1,849 lucky participants won, taking home a combined prize money of $31,635. Here are all the details.

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EASY6 - May 22, 2026

The EASY6 game on May 22 saw 484 winners. They shared a prize amount of $4,451. The winning numbers were 25, 20, 4, 21, 5, and 28.

FAST5 - May 23, 2026

Next up, the FAST5 draw on May 23 had 37 winners. The total prize money for this game was $380. The lucky numbers were 18, 28, 8, 21, 13, and 20.

MEGA7 - May 24, 2026

The week ended on a high note with the MEGA7 draw on May 24. A whopping 1,070 people won in this game, sharing a total prize of $6,664. The winning combination was 20, 33, 27, 25, 30, 9, and 15.