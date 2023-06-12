Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays

    UV rays of the sun are highly harmful to our skin. The radiation increased during summer. Thus, here are some ways you can avoid harmful solar radiation. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    The Sun may be the reason for all life thriving on this earth, yet it also emits harmful radiation, like ultraviolet rays, which can be detrimental to human health. The harmful rays can lead to severe health issues, such as skin cancer, sunburn, eye damage, and premature ageing. Although occasional sunburns are often unavoidable, we must ensure maximum protection from the sun's scorching rays.

    UV or UltraViolet radiation is a set of invisible rays which enter the earth as a part of the sun’s energy. UV rays are of three types: UVA, UVB, and UVC. The most dangerous of the three is UVC, but the ozone layer protects us from it. However, UVA and UVB are the two types of radiation that can penetrate the ozone layer and can affect our body.

    Also Read: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort on burnt tongue

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays MSW

    Here are some tips to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun:

    Do not step out during the peak sun hours
    The UV rays are work from 10 am in the morning to 4 pm in the evening. Avoid going out in the sun during this time of the day.

    Don’t forget to apply sunscreen
    Apply sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor or SPF of at least 30. Do this regardless of age or skin tone because UV rays affect all.

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays MSW

    Protect your eyes with sunglasses
    Eyes are as much susceptible to sun damage as your skin. Long solar exposure can lead to cataracts later in life. So, get your cool shades out and put them on.

    Even if travelling in a car, be careful
    The fact that car windows or glasses protect you from UV rays, is a myth. So definitely use sunscreen.

    Also Read: Milk to fish: 10 foods to eat if you have Vitamin B12 deficiency

    Cover your body properly
    Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants. Add on a hat if you feel the heat is too much. Do not let the sun touch your skin.

    7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays MSW

    Cover your face with a scarf
    Just the sunscreen may not be enough. Covering your face with a scarf while directly under sunlight is a good practice.

    Seek shade
    If you have to step out during the day. Try walking in the shade as much as you can.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from June 12 to June 18 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from June 12 to June 18, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for June 12 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 12, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    interior design decoded unleash the surrealism

    Interior Design Decoded: Unleash the Surrealism

    Find quick relief for a burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort ATG

    Find quick relief for burned tongue: 5 effective tips to soothe discomfort

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from June 12 to June 18 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from June 12 to June 18, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from june 12 to june 18 gcw

    Love horoscope predictions from June 12 to June 18

    Daily Horoscope for June 12 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 12, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for June 12 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 12

    tennis french open the unstoppable Novak Djokovic: Of dreams, sweat and tears... saluting the 23-time Grand Slam King snt

    The unstoppable Novak Djokovic: Of dreams, sweat and tears... saluting the 23-time Grand Slam King

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon