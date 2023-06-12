7 ways to protect yourself from harmful UV rays

UV rays of the sun are highly harmful to our skin. The radiation increased during summer. Thus, here are some ways you can avoid harmful solar radiation. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

The Sun may be the reason for all life thriving on this earth, yet it also emits harmful radiation, like ultraviolet rays, which can be detrimental to human health. The harmful rays can lead to severe health issues, such as skin cancer, sunburn, eye damage, and premature ageing. Although occasional sunburns are often unavoidable, we must ensure maximum protection from the sun's scorching rays.

UV or UltraViolet radiation is a set of invisible rays which enter the earth as a part of the sun’s energy. UV rays are of three types: UVA, UVB, and UVC. The most dangerous of the three is UVC, but the ozone layer protects us from it. However, UVA and UVB are the two types of radiation that can penetrate the ozone layer and can affect our body.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun:

Do not step out during the peak sun hours

The UV rays are work from 10 am in the morning to 4 pm in the evening. Avoid going out in the sun during this time of the day.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen

Apply sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor or SPF of at least 30. Do this regardless of age or skin tone because UV rays affect all.

Protect your eyes with sunglasses

Eyes are as much susceptible to sun damage as your skin. Long solar exposure can lead to cataracts later in life. So, get your cool shades out and put them on.

Even if travelling in a car, be careful

The fact that car windows or glasses protect you from UV rays, is a myth. So definitely use sunscreen.

Cover your body properly

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants. Add on a hat if you feel the heat is too much. Do not let the sun touch your skin.

Cover your face with a scarf

Just the sunscreen may not be enough. Covering your face with a scarf while directly under sunlight is a good practice.

Seek shade

If you have to step out during the day. Try walking in the shade as much as you can.