Milk is one of the best vegetarian sources of vitamin B12 and can meet up to 8 percent of the daily requirement.
A single serving of 100 grams of yogurt may provide up to 12 per cent of the cobalamin required by the body.
Cereal is enriched with vitamins and minerals to up the nutritional quotient of your meal. Pair it with milk and you have a winner!
Green veggies such as spinach, are one of the best vegetarian options to add vitamin B12 to your body.
Eating beets on a regular basis is known to improve hair growth, make skin healthier, boost blood circulation and stamina.
This fermented soybean cake is a part of the traditional Indonesian food. It is similar to tofu and a rich source of vitamin B12.
Organ meats are some of the most nutrient-packed foods. Liver and kidneys, especially from lamb, are rich in vitamin B12.
Sardines are especially nutritious because they contain good amounts of almost every single nutrient.
It contains high concentrations of vitamin B12, especially in the muscles right beneath the skin, which are known as dark muscles.
Two large eggs (100 grams) supply about 46 per cent of the DV for vitamin B12, plus 39 per cent of the DV for vitamin B2.