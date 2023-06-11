5 effective tips to soothe discomfort on burnt tongue

From home remedies to expert tips, learn how to find quick relief and promote healing after burning your tongue on hot food or drinks. Say goodbye to discomfort and restore your tongue's well-being. - By Amrita Ghosh

Image: Freepik

Tongue burns can be excruciatingly painful, often occurring when we consume hot food or beverages without realizing their potential to harm. While these burns are not dangerous, they can cause discomfort and inconvenience.

To get quick relief, a person should have soft, chilled foods, drink cold beverages, and consider over-the-counter NSAIDs to reduce inflammation.

Most tongue burns heal within a week or two with proper care. However, severe burns may require immediate medical attention. By being mindful of hot temperatures and utilizing simple home remedies, you can alleviate the discomfort and aid in the healing process of a burned tongue.