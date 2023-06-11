Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 effective tips to soothe discomfort on burnt tongue

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    From home remedies to expert tips, learn how to find quick relief and promote healing after burning your tongue on hot food or drinks. Say goodbye to discomfort and restore your tongue's well-being. - By Amrita Ghosh

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    Tongue burns can be excruciatingly painful, often occurring when we consume hot food or beverages without realizing their potential to harm. While these burns are not dangerous, they can cause discomfort and inconvenience. 

    To get quick relief, a person should have soft, chilled foods, drink cold beverages, and consider over-the-counter NSAIDs to reduce inflammation.

    Most tongue burns heal within a week or two with proper care. However, severe burns may require immediate medical attention. By being mindful of hot temperatures and utilizing simple home remedies, you can alleviate the discomfort and aid in the healing process of a burned tongue.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    Cool it down with ice or ice cream:

    Sucking on ice chips or enjoying a scoop of ice cream can instantly soothe a burned tongue. Just be careful not to let the ice stick to your tongue.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    Drink cold liquids:

    Hydrating with cold water can bring immediate comfort after burning your tongue. Stay hydrated throughout the day with refreshing cold drinks.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    Rinse with salt water:

    Gargling with a saltwater solution can help prevent infections and alleviate discomfort. This simple remedy can promote healing and ease the pain.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    Consider sugar or honey:

    Both sugar and honey have antimicrobial properties that can aid in the treatment of a burned tongue. Applying a small amount to the affected area may provide big relief and prevent infections.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    Opt for cold foods:

    Incorporating cold foods like yoghurt, ice cream, and soft cake into your diet can help soothe a burning tongue. These chilled treats can alleviate discomfort and support the healing process.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more (ATG)

    Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more

    Anxiety in children and teens: A parental guide to understanding and recognising their problem RBA

    Anxiety in children and teens: A parental guide to understanding and recognising their problem

    Daily Horoscope for June 10 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 10, 2023: Good day for Aries; difficult day for Gemini, Libra

    Recent Stories

    Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health (ATG)

    Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health

    football champions league Manchester City crowned Champions of Europe: A look at other clubs that have sealed historic treble snt

    Manchester City crowned Champions of Europe: A look at other clubs that have sealed historic treble

    football Manchester City clinch historic treble with Champions League title win over Inter Cityzens rejoice (WATCH) snt

    Man City win first Champions League title to seal historic treble; WATCH Rodri's match-winning goal vs Inter

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for June 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Scorpio; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for June 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon