Life expectancy is a never ending topic. Let's see the factors that support the saying that says women live longer than men. There are alot of myths and facts surrounding this topic to delve into.

It is a popular saying and observation that women tend to live longer than men across the globe. People have many theories that support and deny this fact. But does it have a scientific explanation? If yes, is it purely biological? Or do lifestyle factors play a role in it? Let's look deep into the myths and facts around this topic.

Fact: Women Generally Live Longer Than Men

Globally, women are said to have a higher life expectancy than men. Let's look at the survey of 2021; the average life expectancy of women was 73.8 years. But the life expectancy of men was 68.4 years. This may vary with numbers in various countries, but the fact that women live longer is a universal fact. In Russia, the difference is around 10 years, and in others, it may be less than two years.

Myth: Women Are Simply “Built” to Live Longer

It is true that the biological factors contribute to women's long lives. But it is not the only reason. Women do have two X chromosomes, which provide a genetic advantage, and the second X chromosome can compensate for the defects in the other parts. This can reduce the risk of certain diseases. Also, female hormones like estrogen may offer benefits for the heart.

However, biology isn’t the whole story behind the saying. Lifestyle choices, societal roles, and healthcare access also play significant roles in life expectancy differences in men and women.

Fact: Men Face Higher Risks in Early Life

Men are more likely to engage in risky behaviors, such as smoking, excessive drinking, and dangerous activities, which can lead to higher mortality rates. Additionally, men are more prone to accidents and violence, particularly in younger age groups. These factors contribute to the life expectancy gap.

Myth: The Gap Is Constant Across Time and Cultures

The life expectancy gap is not a fixed range between men. This varies from country to country and with time. It has been changing over time with the effect of other factors too. During major wars back in time, the higher mortality rates among men aided in the significant gap. In recent decades, the gap has narrowed down in some countries due to improved healthcare and changing lifestyle choices.

Fact: Lifestyle and Healthcare Matter

Women are more likely to seek medical care often and adopt healthier lifestyle choices, which can contribute to their longer lifespans. Men, on the other hand, are less likely to visit doctors often or address health concerns early. This can lead to preventable conditions becoming fatal.

The ever-changing body of women allows them to address their health concerns early and significantly adapt to a healthy lifestyle. The expectancy gap is a complex blend of genetics, behavior, and environment. These considerations of factors can help men and women to live longer.

