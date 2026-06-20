Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for your dad but have a budget of only Rs 1000? Don't worry! Here are some great gift options that will show your love without costing a bomb and will be remembered for a long time.

Our fathers are our first heroes. From teaching us how to walk to standing by us through every tough time, a father does so much for his children. Father's Day is that special occasion when you can show him just how important he is to you. If you're a daughter wanting to buy a special gift for your dad on a budget of just ₹1000, there's no need to stress. Whether a budget is big or small, a gift given from the heart is always priceless. The market today is full of options that can beautifully express your love and respect without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are 7 fantastic Father's Day gift ideas you can get within a ₹1000 budget.

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Personalised Coffee Mug

If your dad loves his daily cup of tea or coffee, a personalised mug can be a brilliant gift. You can get his photo, a sweet message, or a line like "Best Dad Ever" printed on it. Every morning, when he sips his tea or coffee from that mug, he will definitely think of you. This gift is not just emotional but also useful every single day.

Photo Frame and Memory Collage

Gifting a photo frame with the most beautiful memories of a father-daughter relationship is a wonderful idea. You can create a small collage of pictures from your childhood to the present day. This gift will not only look great in the house but will also connect him to those sweet memories every time he looks at it.

A Stylish Leather Wallet

You can easily find a stylish, good-quality wallet within a budget of ₹500 to ₹1000. Since a wallet is something almost everyone uses daily, it's considered a very useful and classic gift. You can choose a design that is simple, elegant, and built to last.

A Book or a Motivational Diary

If your dad loves to read, gifting him a book by his favourite author or a motivational diary is a fantastic option. Good books not only entertain but also provide new perspectives and inspiration. If you add a small, handwritten note with it, the gift will become even more special.

Low-Budget Indoor Plant

Indoor plants are very much in trend these days. Plants like the Snake Plant, Money Plant, or Peace Lily are low-maintenance and help improve the air quality at home. If your dad enjoys gardening or likes being close to nature, this can be a very useful and memorable gift.

Personalised Key-Chain

If you want to give a small but very special gift, a personalised key-chain is a great option. You can get your father's name, a photo, or a special date engraved on it. It's budget-friendly, has sentimental value, and is useful in everyday life.

Handmade Letter or DIY Gift Box

Often, things made by hand touch the heart more than expensive gifts. You can write a beautiful handmade letter for your dad expressing your feelings. You could also prepare a small DIY gift box and fill it with his favourite chocolates, photos, and little notes. Trust us, this gift will feel far more special than any expensive item.