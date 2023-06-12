Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 must-have spices for rainy season delights

    Enhance rainy season delights with essential spices, adding vibrant flavors and health benefits to your creations. Embrace the season's warmth and transform meals into comforting culinary experiences-- By Amrita Ghosh
     

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

     

    Turmeric: Golden color, earthy flavor. Boosts immunity, fights seasonal ailments. Must-have for the rainy season delights.

    Ginger: Zesty kick, aids digestion. Perfect for soups, teas, and stir-fries. Soothes sore throats, reduces inflammation.

    Cinnamon: Cozy sweetness, regulates blood sugar. Adds aroma to savory and sweet dishes. Has antibacterial properties.

    Cloves: Strong, distinctive flavor. Adds depth to hot beverages and desserts. Aids digestion, possesses antimicrobial properties.

    Black Pepper: Fiery kick, enhances flavors. Stimulates digestion, relieves respiratory congestion. Versatile spice for rainy days.

    Cumin: Warm, nutty flavor. Aids digestion, boosts immunity, acts as a natural detoxifier. Common in Indian kitchens.

    Cardamom: Sweet, floral essence. Enhances hot beverages, desserts, and savory dishes. Improves digestion, freshens breath.

