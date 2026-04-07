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Balcony Gardening: 9 Veggies You Can Easily Grow in Your Balcony for Fresh Food All Summer
Whether you have a balcony or a small garden, we'll tell you about 9 vegetables that are super easy to grow. These plants will give you fresh veggies all summer long with very little effort. Get ready to enjoy organic food right from your home.
Balcony Gardening: 9 Veggies You Can Easily Grow in Your Balcony for Fresh Food All Summer
Brinjal
Bottle gourd
Bottle gourd (lauki) needs a bit more space and support to grow. It grows like a vine, making it a great choice for a terrace or a large balcony. There's nothing better than eating this healthy vegetable during the summer.
Read More: Summer Gardening Tips: 6 Simple Hacks to Protect Your Plants from Scorching Heat
Tomatoes
Coriander
Green chilli
A green chilli plant doesn't take up much space but gives fruit for a long time. It grows easily with a little care and sunlight, and can cover your daily kitchen needs. Ladyfinger (bhindi) loves the sun. If your balcony gets good sunlight, this plant will grow very fast. If you pick the bhindi regularly, the plant will produce even more fruit.
Also Read: Balcony Gardening: Money Plant to Spider Plant-5 Trailing Plants You Must Try
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