1 6 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Balcony Gardening: 9 Veggies You Can Easily Grow in Your Balcony for Fresh Food All Summer

We often think we need a huge space to grow vegetables. But the truth is, you can grow them right in your small garden or balcony. All you need is a bit of sunlight, regular water, and some patience to start your own kitchen garden. Here are some vegetables you can easily grow in your balcony this summer.