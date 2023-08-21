Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 creative ways to schedule a study timetable for your toddler

    A well-organized study timetable for teaching your toddlers is not out of your reach. From play-based learning to consistent routines, learn how to make the most of your child's early learning journey.  --by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Toddler education involves a methodical, careful approach that fosters their interest and growth. Making a study schedule that is specific to their requirements might give them a strong starting point for their educational journey. You may make an excellent study schedule for your toddlers by following these 6 steps:

    1. Establish Specific Learning Objectives

    Specify the learning goals you wish to accomplish with your toddler. Clear objectives will direct your schedule, whether it's for improving motor skills or language development.

    2. Play-Based Learning

    Use play as a potent learning tool in your schedule. Puzzles, building blocks, and creative crafts are fun ways for kids to develop important motor and cognitive abilities. You can refer to many sources which have curated study sessions for toddlers and have based it upon this learning strategy.

    3. Reliable Routine

    Toddlers benefit from routine. To keep children interested and attentive, create a regular daily routine that includes scheduled learning sessions, snack times, and rest intervals. The key is to make your child feel included in whatever decision you take for him. 

    4. Brief Sessions

    Toddlers have limited attention spans, so sessions should be brief and varied. To keep students interested, keep lessons quick and interesting. Alternating between activities helps prevent boredom.

    5. Multi-Sensory Approach

    Include activities that pique the senses of touch, sight, and sound, among others. Their overall learning experience and retention are improved by this strategy. Children will show eagerness on their behalf as well when this practice is undertaken. 

    6. Flexibility and Fun

    While structure is essential, give yourself room for change in your schedule. To make learning joyful and stress-free, embrace improvisation and pay attention to your toddler's cues. Long study sessions without any healthy distractions can lead your child to stress. 

