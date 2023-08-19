Fatty fish to Leafy vegetables: 8 superfoods that sharpen kids memory

Lifestyle
Fatty fish to leafy vegetables are 8 superfoods enhancing kids' memory. Omega-3, antioxidants, and nutrients support brain function and development for optimal cognitive growth
Salmon, mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, plays a crucial role in brain development. It supports the growth of neurons contributing to memory retention in children
Nuts such as walnuts, almonds, and pistachios contain healthy fats, antioxidants, and proteins that contribute to brain health
Spinach, kale, and broccoli are loaded with nutrients like folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants. These compounds protect brain cells from damage. The folate content supports memory
Brown rice, whole wheat, provide a steady supply of glucose to the brain. Glucose is the primary source of energy for brain cells, supporting their proper function
Eggs are an excellent source of choline, a nutrient crucial for brain development. Choline supports the formation of acetylcholine essential for memory and learning
Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit rich in monounsaturated fats, vitamin K, vitamin E, and folate. These nutrients contribute to healthy blood flow to the brain
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, and theobromine, which can enhance cognitive function and boost memory. The flavonoids improve blood flow to the brain
Berries are packed with antioxidants known as flavonoids. These compounds have been shown to improve cognitive functions, including memory, by reducing oxidative stress