Idli to Upma: 7 healthy tiffin ideas for Kids

Lifestyle
Idli to Upma; Here's a list of 7 foods that one can pack for kids. It is healthy as well as tasty. by Amrita Ghosh
Use chapati and put it some home-cooked panner curry to make a tasty panner roll. This is a better option than the plain and simple roti and panner option
Use mixed vegetable curry, roll it in some hot chapatis, and pack it for your kids. The nutritious potion of vegetables makes it a healthy option for kids
Most kids shy away from the idea of having anything green. This spinach-corn wrap is a healthy and tasty option for the kids
Idlis are as healthy as they can get. They are great breakfast option for kids as well as adults.
Cook rice with mixed veggies (carrots, peas, beans). Add mild spices, like cumin & turmeric, for flavor. Perfect kids' tiffin
Roast semolina. Sauté veggies (carrots, peas). Tempting with mustard, curry leaves. Kids will love this tasty tiffin treat
Beat eggs, add salt, pepper, veggies (onion, bell pepper). Dip bread, cook both sides. Tasty, protein-packed tiffin for kids