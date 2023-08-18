Lifestyle

Idli to Upma: 7 healthy tiffin ideas for Kids

Idli to Upma; Here's a list of 7 foods that one can pack for kids. It is healthy as well as tasty. by Amrita Ghosh

Image credits: Getty

Paneer Roll

Use chapati and put it some home-cooked panner curry to make a tasty panner roll. This is a better option than the plain and simple roti and panner option

Image credits: Getty

Veg Chapati Roll

Use mixed vegetable curry, roll it in some hot chapatis, and pack it for your kids. The nutritious potion of vegetables makes it a healthy option for kids

Image credits: Getty

Spinach-Corn Wrap

Most kids shy away from the idea of having anything green. This spinach-corn wrap is a healthy and tasty option for the kids

Image credits: Getty

Idli

Idlis are as healthy as they can get. They are great breakfast option for kids as well as adults.

Image credits: Getty

Veg Pulao

Cook rice with mixed veggies (carrots, peas, beans). Add mild spices, like cumin & turmeric, for flavor. Perfect kids' tiffin

Image credits: Getty

Upma

Roast semolina. Sauté veggies (carrots, peas). Tempting with mustard, curry leaves. Kids will love this tasty tiffin treat

Image credits: Getty

Bread Omlette

Beat eggs, add salt, pepper, veggies (onion, bell pepper). Dip bread, cook both sides. Tasty, protein-packed tiffin for kids

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One